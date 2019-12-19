Dominon Energy programs to help customers save energy and money during the winter

With winter fast approaching, Dominion Energy is reminding customers of their flexible bill payment options, energy assistance programs and are offering some energy saving tips.

“We encourage those who may be facing financial hardship to learn more about special payment arrangements and take advantage of our energy assistance programs and conservation tips," Dominion Energy director Jonell Carver said.

According to a press release from Dominion Energy, customers should their heating system checked each year by a qualified technician to reduce energy waste and improve household safety.

Dominion energy says that not only getting your heating system checked ensures you receive maximum efficiency, it also can make sure your heating system is operating safely.

A heating system that is not working properly can produce carbon monoxide, according to Dominion Energy. Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that kills hundreds of people each year.

Dominion Energy says customers can save as much as 30% on energy bills with these simple steps:

• For every degree you lower the thermostat it saves 3 percent on energy costs.

• Close off unused rooms. There’s no reason to heat a space that’s not being used.

• Install storm windows and doors; they can reduce heat loss by 50 percent.

• Turn down the hot water tank’s thermostat to medium.

• Don’t peek. Every time the oven door opens, you lose 25 degrees of cooking heat.

• Always dry full loads of clothes to make the best use of appliances and energy dollars.

• Switch to lower water temperatures for clothes washing and rinse in cold water.

There are also state and federally funded programs available to customers who qualify, such as 211 West Virginia, Dollar Energy Fund, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the West Virginia Office of Economic Opportunity's weatherization assistance program.

