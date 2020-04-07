"Donate Dozens" with Dave's Famous T&L Hot Dogs

A local restaurant owner's new campaign not only brings in revenue, but shows his and the community's unwavering support for essential workers.

Customers can call Dave's Famous T&L Hot Dogs to place an order for two dozen hot-dogs, and with no extra charge, the Dave's crew will deliver them to a healthcare or first-responder team of the customer's choice.

The campaign Is called "Donate Dozens."

"They can order as many as they want, in increments of a dozen, and they're $12 per dozen," says owner Mike Henderson.

"All they have to tell us is where they want them delivered to, and we're taking them to police departments, fire departments, medical centers, hospitals... anywhere they want us to take them to in Harrison and Lewis Counties."

Henderson says he's already received a lot of donations.

The teams tries to make deliveries twice a day.

"We're looking for ways to build our brand during this hard time and also help out those that are in the medical field and the first-responders," says Henderson.

"It's a great way to help us and help them."

There are six Dave's Famous T&L Hot Dogs locations in Harrison and Lewis Counties. They are all in operation with the exception of the Meadowbrook Mall location.