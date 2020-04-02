Dow donates hand sanitizer to W.Va. fire department

The South Charleston Fire Department received a generous donation measured in gallons.

Dow Chemical Company on Wednesday donated 110 gallons of hand sanitizer to the South Charleston Fire Department to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a much-needed product, just another example of corporate America stepping up for us and helping us out, so we appreciate it," said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens.

Dow chose five of their manufacturing sites to mass produce hand sanitizer. The company usually produces plastics and silicone. But, in a release, the company said they already have the raw materials on hand to make the product. The plant in the South Charleston area of Kanawha County was able to make it possible.

When Mullen found out, he reached out to the plant's general manager to get a supply for first responders.

"They assured me they are a South Charleston business and they are going to take care of us, and they certainly did that today," Mullens said.

After the hand sanitizer was dropped off, firefighters formed an assembly line. The packed more than 25 bottles of the hand disinfecting product. Fire Chief Virgil White says the 100-gallon delivery will help a lot.

"We have a decontamination procedure if the guys do have to run out," White said. "If they have to go out for whatever business and come back, we have a decontamination procedure,".

That procedure requires fire employees to wear N95 masks and other necessary decontamination gear. When they come back from calls, they are expected to wash their hands right away. The hand sanitizer provides a quick fix when firefighters can't always get to the sink.

"Once they take off the gloves they can put on hand sanitizer and that's a quick fix until they can get back and properly wash their hands," White said.

The hand sanitizer that came from Dow will not only be used by the fire department, though. After they bottle up all of the product, the supply will be available for pickup for city employees and the police department.

Mullens says safety is the first priority for city employees still working, especially during the pandemic. Dow will be making other donations to the state of West Virginia, and company officials told Mullens if more supply is needed, just to ask.

