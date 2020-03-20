Downed tree across road closes W.Va. Route 7

West Virginia Route 7 is closed due to a down tree across the road in Sabraton.

It happened at around 1:30 this afternoon on West Virginia Route 7

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, power lines are down.

According to Mon Power, 25 to 100 customers are without power. Power is expected to be restored around 5 p.m.

The Division of Highways is on scene directing traffic, 911 officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.