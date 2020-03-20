Downed tree across road closes W.Va. Route 7

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia Route 7 is closed due to a down tree across the road in Sabraton.
It happened at around 1:30 this afternoon on West Virginia Route 7
According to Monongalia County 911 officials, power lines are down.
According to Mon Power, 25 to 100 customers are without power. Power is expected to be restored around 5 p.m.
The Division of Highways is on scene directing traffic, 911 officials said.
No injuries were reported.
