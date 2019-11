Parking meter heads are being replaced with new three hour parking stickers in downtown Elkins.

Locals volunteered to help remove the meter heads on Nov. 2 and now the stickers are in place.

This increases free parking from two hours to three hours.

It is effective Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say this project will help give residents and visitors more access and flexibility when it comes to parking in the downtown area.