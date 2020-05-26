Dr. Clay Marsh to resume leadership role with WVU Health Sciences

Dr. Clay Marsh will begin to transition back into his position as West Virginia University's vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences in June.

Governor Jim Justice named Marsh West Virginia's Coronavirus Czar in March. According to a news release from WVU, Marsh will continue his work with the state when he begins to resume his role with WVU.

WVU says Marsh will continue to provide his invaluable insight and guidance as West Virginia slowly reopens and as the University plans for the return of students in the fall.

Dr. Jeff Coben, associate vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, assumed the additional responsibilities and duties of managing the oversight of the Health Sciences Center in Marsh's absence, according to the University. He will continue to serve in an instrumental role for the University, providing his public health expertise and leadership regarding a host of COVID-19 initiatives.

"I would like to sincerely thank Jeff for his leadership and guidance with the Health Sciences Center over the past two months," Marsh said. "During that time, we were able to quickly flip all of our courses online, graduate our seniors and begin to plan for the return of our students - which is no small task."