Dr. Gee to miss WVU winter commencement due to hip surgery

West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee announced on Tuesday that he'll miss the school's winter commencement due to hip replacement surgery.

According to a statement from WVU, Gee, 75, is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“While no one looks forward to surgery, I am looking forward to getting relief and being better than new,” Gee said. ‘‘I am incredibly grateful to the physicians who have identified the problem area and will equip me with a new hip that will have me running circles around everyone again soon.”

Gee said in the statement a recent diagnosis showed a deteriorating hip joint that needed to be replaced sooner rather than later.

Gee will miss commencement scheduled for Dec. 21. He said this is the first time in 40 years that he will have to miss a commencement.

‘’Commencement is fuel to my soul, but I will most definitely be there in spirit – and perhaps in video, as well,‘’ said Gee.

Gee said he is otherwise in excellent health and expects a speedy recovery.