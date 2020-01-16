Dr. Martin Luther King's Jr. birthday celebrated in Clarksburg

Wednesday night, Clarksburg celebrated and honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Held at the Kelly Miller Community Center and hosted by the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, the night was filled with music, student speeches, and praise for Dr. King.

Those in attendance enjoyed refreshments and clapped along to the beat with the performers.

Committee member, Sherri James says they chose to hold the event tonight for a very special reason.

"Today's his birthday so we thought it would be a great night to honor him. We also glory in the fact that his platform was based on peace, and changing the lives and fighting for the rights of folks that look like me," said Sherri.

Although the night began with a few twists and turns, James says she can mark the event as a success.