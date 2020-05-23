Drive-In theater opens for 72nd season

The Sunset Ellis Drive-In theater held its opening day on Thursday and is having showings throughout the weekend.

With many in attendance to watch, those working said they made sure to follow the guidelines they were given to assure everyone's safety.

The theater is showing Trolls and Dr. Dolittle.

The owners daughter, Antoinette Ellis-Casto, said it’s a great place for families to come together.

"We hear so many great stories about the drive in," Ellis-Casto said. "It gives families an opportunity to come together, relax, to leave their worries at the gate," she said.

They will be open throughout the weekend for the following showings.