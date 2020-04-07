New COVID-19 test site launches in Fairmont

Mon Health partners with the Marion County Health Department (MCHD) to launch a new COVID-19 test center in Marion County to save locals from driving a distance to get tested.

"We huddled in about 24 hours and got the location and got partnership to get tents and all the materials and got it together pretty quick. We're excited about it," says Mark Gilliam, Chief Administrative Officer for Mon Health.

The testing process is simple and especially safe. Patients don't even need to leave the safety of their vehicles. They'll drive around the coned circuit and up to the tent where a registered nurse (RN) will come up to their window and perform a swab test.

Both Mon and Health and MCHD RN's work at the site. According to the RN's, the swab test isn't quite comfortable, but it is essential if you experience symptoms.

"The is swab is probably about 5 or 6 in. long. It goes through your nose into the back of your throat where the virus seems to be collecting" says Mon Health RN Andrew Dawson.

"That's where you can get a good sample of it. You have to leave the swab in there for about 3 or 4 seconds to get some fluid to collect into it and put it into your preservation to get sent off to the lab," he adds.

Common symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, and a dry cough.

To use the Fairmont drive-thru service, patients should pre-register over the phone at (304) 285-3798.

"We'll do basic screening to see if you meet the qualifications to get tested, and if so, then we register you in our system and tell them what we open, and then they'll drive through, give us their name and information, and we'll swab them and give them some information to go home and quarantine until we get the results back," says Gilliam.

The tests have received generally positive reviews from patients, despite the obvious discomfort.

"A lot of people find that after the test, it really wasn't as bad as they thought it was going to be. They have a lot of preconceived notions that it's gonna be something awful," says Dawson.

The site is located at 1840 Locust Ave.