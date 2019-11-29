Driver fell asleep before crashing into house in Parkersburg, police say

Two people escaped injury Friday morning when a car crashed into a home on 16th Street in Parkersburg.

According to Parkersburg Police, a woman fell asleep behind the wheel while driving on Lynn Street shortly before 9 a.m. Her car went through the intersection before crashing through a chain-link fence and hitting the house at 815 16th St.

The woman and male passenger both declined medical treatment at the scene, police said. No one in the house was injured.

The woman was cited for failure maintain control of her vehicle, police said.

A Parkersburg code-enforcement official was at the scene to inspect the damage so that authorities could determine how to safely remove the car.