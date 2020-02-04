Drug bust at Harrison County home leads to woman's arrest

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after deputies found drugs in her home Sunday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies executed a search warrant at the house of Summer Fury, 38.

Deputies detained Fury in the basement while she was trying to barricade herself in a small room.

Within arms reach of Fury was a lock box containing 50 heroin stamps, over $200 in cash and a .22 caliber rifle, according court documents.

Deputies say they found two digital scales, heroin packaging materials, 23 cellphones, a container of SIM cards, three laptops, two tablets and .22 caliber ammunition in the basement.

Deputies took Fury into custody.

Fury was charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.