Drug bust at Morgantown apartment leads to Huntington man's arrest

A Huntington man was arrested after police say they recovered over 1,800 grams of drugs in a Morgantown apartment Tuesday.

According to a news release from Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to a noise complaint at an apartment on the 400 block on McLane Avenue.

Police arrived and found several people inside the apartment. They also noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the apartment.

Police secured the apartment and got a search warrant for the apartment. They found more than 1,400 grams of processed THC wax, 356 grams of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine and Xanax as well as more than $9,000 of cash.

Alexander Johnson, 20, was taken into custody, police say. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and is awaiting arraignment.