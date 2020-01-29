Drug bust during traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Ritchie County

Three people are facing multiple charges after deputies say they found drugs, cash and a gun during a traffic stop Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on someone on the 1600 block of Union Ridge Road. Before turning down the driveway, deputies saw a maroon Jeep Liberty coming out of the driveway. They stopped the car.

The driver was identified as Christopher Fairchild, 38. The passengers was identified as Steven Denkenberger, 34, in the front seat and Stephanie Cottrill, 36, in the back seat.

Deputies asked Cottrill to get out of the car. She listened.

Denkenberger failed to listen to deputies when asked to get out of the car, deputies said. He kept reaching for something in his waste band. He was removed from the car, but he kept his hand near his waste band.

Deputies took Denkenberger to the ground and the firearm was thrown from him. He was placed in handcuffs, then arrested.

Fairchild and Cottrill were detained, according to court documents. She told deputies she had a syringe in her purse.

Deputies searched the car and found several baggies and digital scales. They also found a box with a large amount of money, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a baggy of suspected marijuana.

Deputies conducted a pat down search of Cottrill and found packages of suspected methamphetamine and heroin in her bra.

Denkenberger's criminal history showed he pleaded guilty to felony malicious assault in Nov. 2005. Deputies say the conviction prohibits Denkenberger from possessing a firearm.

All three are being held at North Central Regional Jail.