Drugs and multiple loaded handguns lead to Fairmont woman's arrest

A woman has been arrested in Marion County after police found multiple drugs and multiple loaded handguns while executing a search warrant.

On Aug 22 police went to an apartment lived in by Faatima Jones, of Fairmont, to serve an eviction notice.

When officers arrived they say they saw marijuana, digital scales, and packing materials alongside a black safe all in plain sight.

A search warrant was obtained for the safe and inside police say they found items consistent with the sale of heroine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, digital scales with residue, and multiple loaded hand guns.

Police say the amount of controlled substances and the way they were packaged is consistent with the illegal sale of controlled substances.

Faatima has been charged with possession with intent to deliver.

