EARLY COVID-19 UPDATE: 1,020 confirmed cases, 32 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 25, 2020, there have been 32,966 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,020 positive, 31,946 negative and 32 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Harrison (30), Lewis (3), Marion (44), Monongalia (97), Preston (12), Randolph (4), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Upshur (4)