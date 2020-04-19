Early COVID-19 Update Apr. 19

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 19, 2020, there have been 20,031 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 863 positive, 19,168 negative and 18 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Harrison (29), Jefferson (60), Lewis (2),Monongalia (84), Preston (10), Randolph (4), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4),