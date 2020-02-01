Early Valentine's Day Celebration for ARC of Harrison County

One local group celebrated Valentine's Day early.

The ARC of Harrison County, a support group for disabled adults, had its annual Valentine's Day dinner on Saturday.

The evening started with a 45-minute interactive magic show. Guests were then served by volunteers appetizers and an entree of their choosing.

Chris Stout, a volunteer for 20 years at ARC, says this is their second year hosting the event. The event has been in preparation for two months.

"Our guys get excited about going out and having dates," says Stout.

"They're all special to us. We like to see them get out, have fun, and do things that regular people do."

Stout says his group will also participate in the Tim Tebow initiative "Night to Shine" at the end of this month.