Early black bear hunting season opening in West Virginia

An early black bear gun season with or without hunting dogs is coming to multiple counties starting August 31.

Hunters are reminded to purchase their bear damage stamp as well as an appropriate hunting license. Details concerning bear hunting seasons can be found on pages 35-40 of the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary linked to this article.

Dates per county:

Aug. 31 - Sept.15:

-Logan

-McDowell

-Mingo

-Wyoming

Sept.21 – Sept. 27:

-Barbour (east of Route 92)

-Braxton (east of I – 79)

-Clay (south of Elk River)

-Grant

-Greenbrier

-Hardy

-Mineral (west of New Creek)

-Monroe (east of Route 219)

-Nicholas

-Pendleton

-Pocahontas

-Preston

-Randolph

-Tucker

-Upshur (east of Route 20)

-Webster.

Oct. 5 – Oct. 11:

-Boone

-Fayette

-Kanawha

-Raleigh

