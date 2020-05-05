Early morning raid in Philippi leads to 2 arrests, police say

Two men were arrested after police found meth during a raid early Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Philippi Police Department's Facebook page, the Barbour County Drug Task Force assisted by members of the Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police served a search warrant at a house on Carter Ave.

As a result of the raid, Mark Williamson, 45, of Philippi, and Adam D. Neston, 34, of Belington, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police say more charged are pending as they continue to investigate.