LIVE: Early spring or more winter? Groundhog’s forecast coming

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.

Every Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicts if winter weather will last longer or if spring will come early. (Source: Pennsylvania Cable Network/CNN)

At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

