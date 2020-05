Early voting locations in North Central West Virginia

Early voting for the 2020 West Virginia Primary Election begins Wednesday, May 27th. Early voting will run through June 6th.

Here is a list of early voting locations in our area:

Barbour County:

Barbour County Courthouse, 2nd FLOOR 26 North Main Street Philippi, West Virginia, 26416

Phone: 304-457-2232

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Doddridge County:

Doddridge County Courthouse, 108 E. Court Street, Suite 1, West Union, West Virginia, 26456

Phone: 304-873-2631

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Gilmer County:

Gilmer County Courthouse, 10 Howard Street, Glenville, West Virginia, 26351

Phone: 304-462-7641

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Harrison County:

Harrison County Courthouse, 301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, West Virginia, 26301

Phone: 304-624-8675

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Meadowbrook Mall, 2399 Meadowbrook Road, Bridgeport, West Virginia, 26330

Phone: 304-624-8675

Monday-Friday Hours: 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Lewis County:

Lewis County Courthouse, 110 Center Avenue, Weston, West Virginia, 26452

Phone: 304-269-8215

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Marion County:

J. Harper Meredith Building, 200 Jackson Street, Fairmont, West Virginia, 26554

Phone: 304-367-5445

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Farmington Community Building, 1975 Ray Kelley Avenue, Farmington, West Virginia, 26571

Phone: 304-367-5445

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Valley Mall, White Hall, West Virginia 26554

Phone: 304-367-5445

Monday-Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Monongalia County:

County Elections Center- Mountaineer Mall, 5000 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, West Virginia 26505

Phone: 304-291-7230

Monday- Friday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. (Open from 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. Mondays)

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Westover Community Building, 399 Crowl Street, Westover, West Virginia 26501

Phone: 304-291-7230

Monday- Friday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. (Open from 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. Mondays)

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Mason Dixon Park, 79 Buckeye Road, Core, West Virginia 26541

Phone: 304-291-7230

Monday- Friday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. (Open from 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. Mondays)

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

West Virginia University Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown, West Virginia 26505

Phone: 304-291-7230

Monday- Friday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. (Open from 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. Mondays)

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Fort Pierpont Suite 102, 200 Fort Pierpont Dr., Suite 102, Morgantown, West Virginia 25608

Phone: 304-291-7230

Monday- Friday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. (Open from 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. Mondays)

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Preston County:

Kingwood Shopping Plaza, Corner Mall, 157 Plaza Ct, Kingwood West Virginia 26537

Phone: 304-329-0070

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Randolph County:

Wees Annex, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, West Virginia 26241

Phone: 304-636-0543

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Russell Memorial Public Library, 10038 Seneca Trail, Mill Creek, West Virginia 26280

Phone: 304-335-6277

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Ritchie County:

Ritchie County Courthouse, 115 E. Main Street, Harrisville, West Virginia, 26362

Phone: 304-643-2164

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M

Taylor County:

Taylor County Courthouse, 214 W. Main Street, Grafton, West Virginia, 26354

Phone: 304-265-1401

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, West Virginia, 26354

Phone: 304-265-1401

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Tucker County:

Tucker County Courthouse Annex, 211 1st Street, Suite 204, Parsons, West Virginia 26287

Phone: 304-478-2414

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Tyler County:

Tyler County Courthouse, 121 Main Street, Middlebourne, West Virginia, 26149

Phone: 304-758-2102

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Upshur County:

Upshur County Courthouse, 40 W. Main Street, Buckhannon, West Virginia, 26201

Phone: 304-472-1068

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Webster County:

Webster County Courthouse, 2 Court Square, Webster Springs, West Virginia 26288

Phone: 304-847-2508

Monday- Friday Hours: 8:30 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wetzel County:

Wetzel County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, New Martinsville, West Virginia 26155

Phone: 304-455-8224

Monday- Friday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. (Open from 9:00 A.M. -

4:00 P.M. on Thursdays)

Saturday Hours: 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.