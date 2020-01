A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit along the Kentucky-Tennessee border Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicenter was near Fincastle, Tenn.

The earthquake could be felt in Williamsburg, Middlesboro, and Corbin, Ky.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area on Sunday.

USGS says most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes.