East Park Elementary school cancels classes for asbestos testing

East Park Elementary students enjoyed their unexpected day off from school Tuesday as workers tested the school for asbestos.

The 102-year-old school had pieces of insulation fall from the ceiling Monday.

The testing was spurred by parts of the ceiling of the 102-year-old school's gym fell on Monday.

"When you saw the insulation all come down. There's lots of particulates in the air in there. Then, of course that was settling down, but just to make sure that we covered all bases, we wanted to have the air quality tested as well," said Randall Farley, Superintendent of Marion County Schools.

According to a Facebook post by East Park Elementary, Farley requested an air ventilation assessment of the school before allowing kids back into class.

Farley says the tests will continue into Thursday.

"Now, we are closing again tomorrow because we won't have the results of the air quality check until tomorrow, late in the afternoon. So hopefully that will come back clear, just like our previous report that said we didn't have asbestos there to begin with, and it will allow us to have school again on Thursday," said Farley.

According to the Facebook post, the district spoke with structural engineers who said that everything in the building is sound and fine.

But until the tests come back, the school yard will remain quiet.

"They was over here this morning about eight o'clock. But I haven't seen no body," said a Fairmont resident.