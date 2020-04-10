Easter Bunny and therapy dogs visit the windows of nursing home residents

Nursing homes are locked down to visitors, but ahead of the big day, the Easter Bunny is bringing cheer to residents.

"It brings a smile to their face. For many of the residents they haven't seen anyone except for staff members for the last several weeks. They absolutely love animals and people coming up to their window to brighten their day," said Nicole Dulaney, from Amedisys Hospice Care.

Amedisys staff teamed up with the bunny and local therapy dogs to bring smiles from a safe distance.

"One of my pet therapy volunteers. This is a group that she trained their dogs. So, she invited them to come along for the visits today," said Dulaney.

Connor, Teagan and Margaret did not get scratches on Friday, but did come nose-to-nose with residents at River Oaks and Meadowview Manor. Following in toe, the Easter Bunny, greeting residents and scouting where to hide eggs this year.

While this weekend will be the last stop for the bunny, the therapy dogs still have work to do.

"We did some pet therapy window visits last week in Fairmont and I am sure there will be more throughout this trying time in our country," said Dulaney.