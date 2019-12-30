Education, access to resources keys to reversing infant mortality trends in West Virginia

It's a good indication of the overall health of a population. That's what the CDC says of the infant mortality rate.

Reversing infant mortality trends in our state as we start a new decade, experts say, comes down to education and access to resources (Photo: CBS News)

The rate in the U.S. has largely remained unchanged in recent years.

The CDC's most recent data says the national rate sits at 5.87 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, higher than most other developed countries in the world.

West Virginia's average is even higher with 7.0 deaths per 1,000 births.

"Parents always have the attitude that this isn't going to happen to my baby," said Lee Ann Romeo, childbirth educator, lactation counselor at United Hospital Center.

It's a figure local health officials hope will change in the new decade.

Every newborn death in West Virginia is investigated and reported to see if it was preventable.

In many cases, they are.

"Sometimes it's not, but a lot of times, especially if it's a sleep-related death, that would be a preventable death," Romeo said.

Those sleep-related deaths are classified as sudden unexpected infant deaths. West Virginia's rate ranks in the top five nationwide.

Experts believe educating parents early on about best sleep practices is key to reversing that trend.

"You can give people the education, they just have to make the proper decisions once you give them education," Romeo said.

Among other changes experts say are needed in West Virginia include increasing access to prenatal care and other medical resources, particularly in rural communities.

"If you look at where the birthing hospitals and facilities are in our state, you can also see a big swath right through the middle where there aren't any," Romeo said. "Maybe patients have to go an hour or hour and a half to go to a facility or get prenatal care."

Many large hospitals in the region took steps in recent years to become baby-friendly and encourage safe breastfeeding care.

Health officials also aim to reduce the number of expecting mothers who smoke.

"We know if we can get those numbers down, we can also probably affect the infant mortality rates in West Virginia," Romeo said.

https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/safesleep/index.html

https://www.cdc.gov/sids/data.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/infant_mortality_rates/infant_mortality.htm

