WV Farm Bureau's education mobile science lab aims to get students interested in agriculture

The West Virginia Farm Bureau's mobile lab is visiting Belington Elementary School for the week.

This mobile lab has been visiting different schools across the state for the past 11 years.

Students engage in experiments dealing with agriculture and learn about healthier lifestyle choices.

On Thursday, they held an open house for anyone from the community to attend.

Visitors could learn about the use of worms, nutritional facts, and locals saw the multiple research centers held in the 40-foot mobile lab.

The mobile agriculture education science lab coordinator said they want to use the time they have with the students to get children engaged with agriculture and what it means in our everyday lives.

"That's what we're hoping is that we strike the interest back into farming and they see what everything comes from," Bailey said.

Each day of the week, students attend a 30 or 60 minute session.

Any schools that are interested in booking the lab in the future will have to contact the coordinator.

"The next two years are completely booked, so any schools that are interested can be put on the waiting list," Bailey said.

