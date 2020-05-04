Effects of COVID-19 in black community lead to cancelation of Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth, a national celebration amongst the African American community, has been canceled here locally due to the pandemic.

West Virginia Blackunity Coalition has been hosting the Juneteenth celebration since 2011.

Although the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. is set to happen every year on June 19, the West Virginia Blackunity Coalition planned to hold the celebration on Saturday, June 20.

"When one of the local churches was affected with the COVID-19, it made us look at it even more seriously," the coalitions national chairman, John Kemet Shabazz said.

"It was a very hard decision to make, but it was so easy," Delegate Danielle Walker of Monongalia County said. "We have lost sisters, brothers, uncles and grandmothers, but most importantly we have lost a part of our heritage," she said.

As those in the community began to take the pandemic more seriously, they noticed that according to CDC guidelines nationally and within the state, minorities were facing serious challenges to get help and get tested.

"People are suffering," Shabazz said. "I spoke with a friend this morning and his brother had passed," he said.

Even after only making up only 3 percent of West Virginia's population, over 7 percent of the COVID-19 positive cases identify as black.

Walker mentioned that in order to for minority communities to receive the attention they need during this pandemic and in future health crises, government officials and local leaders need to recognize the diverse issues and seek the needed information from those who are qualified to help.

"You need to find in each community, the leaders," Walker said. "We don't even have a seat at the table because we don't even know where the tables are," she said.

"Don't tell me you can't find us. West Virginia state NAACP, we're here. The local branches, we're here. Our Future West Virginia, we're here. Don't tell me you can't find me because you can't see me," Walker said.

Until more is done, Walker said she rather be safe than sorry when taking Juneteenth into consideration.

"West Virginia does not have a death sentence, and I did not want to give a death sentence to anyone in the black and brown communities," Walker said. "We have folks who travel from out of state to celebrate this with us every year."

"The interest of our community goes beyond what we look like or what label we place upon ourselves," Shabazz said. "It was necessary for us to do this to bring black unity, to show us how to love one another and Juneteenth actually does that," he said.

"That's why it's very important that we continue with this, even though we're going to cancel, we hope to do something else to replace it to give members of the community an opportunity to vent and talk about their experience with possibly COVID-19 if they would like to," Shabazz said.

As officials work to get help in minority communities when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, Walker and Shabazz said they are already looking into Juneteenth for 2021.