Elderly couple die in Parkersburg house fire

An elderly couple died early Monday morning in a house fire in south Parkersburg, authorities said.

Parkersburg firefighters were called to the home at 4109 8th Ave., about 1 a.m. They remained at the scene until about 7 a.m., according to a dispatch supervisor at the Wood County 911 center.

Fire chief Jason Matthews said the couple's son was able to get out of the house safely.

The victims, both believed to be in their 80s, have not been identified, and authorities have not said how the fire started.