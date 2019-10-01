Electrical fire in historic residence hall leads to Wesleyan students displaced

West Virginia Wesleyan students living in Agnes Howard Hall experienced a shock Monday afternoon.

"On Monday, we experienced a minor electrical fire in Agnes Howard Hall, which is our oldest residence hall on campus here at West Virginia Wesleyan," said Alisa Lively, the director of Campus Life.

The all-female residence hall was evacuated, as the alarms went off, Buckhannon Fire quickly arrived to the scene.

"I went to the rear of the building. There was a haze coming from the fourth floor. A maintenance guy approached me and told me there was a fire on the fourth floor. So, immediately we asked for a page for a structure fire in our box alarms," said J.B. Kimble, the Buckhannon Fire Chief.

According to Chief Kimble, the Fire Marshall determined the fire was an electrical fire caused by a breaker box on the third floor.

While the Fire Marshall determined the first two floors were safe, the students on the third and fourth floors were displaced.

"They were displaced to Holloway Hall. That particular hall had a floor that was empty," said Lively.

These students will be displaced until a new system can be installed.

"As soon as the electrical is completed. They are to contact us and the Fire Marshall and we will go back there and reinspect it," said Chief Kimble.

That could be sooner than expected.

"At 1:30 [on Tuesday], which is soon, they are going to be turning off the power to reset the power and to hook in the new system, and it looks like the girls might be back in their building tonight," said Lively.

Buckhannon Fire reported that no injuries were reported.