Electrician dies at Kanawha County mine

An electrician died in a mine accident in Kanawha County early Tuesday morning.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (MHS&T) confirmed an employee died at the American Eagle Mine owned by Panther Creek Mining, LLC.

It happened around 12:18 a.m. according to a MHS&T press release.

Investigators say Steven Vernon Keeney, 40, of Sylvester, died from an apparent electrical shock. He was a certified electrician at the mine.

The West Virginia MHS&T office is investigating the deadly incident.