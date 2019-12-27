Cedarville residents raise concern after losing phone service nearly two weeks ago

Residents along Bull Run Road say their phones are silent.

Phones have been down for eleven days as of publication. No restoration date is known at the moment.

"I got up that morning and checked my email. Got online, on Facebook for a little bit. One of my neighbors had posted asking if anyone else's phone was out. I went and checked ours and sure enough it was out," said Sherry Smith, a Gilmer County resident.

Phone service went out eleven days ago. Since then, neighbors have tried to get Frontier Communications to fix the lines.

"I contacted them on three separate occasions because we don't have any alternative phones here and cell phones don't work," said Smith

Smith says her neighbors also put in tickets with Frontier.

"The first time they said they would come out on the 20th to fix it. That didn't happen. So, when I contacted them again, they told me there was no time frame for when it will be fixed and that it was a part of a larger problem," said Smith.

The problem extended into Cedarville, making access to emergency services like the VFD difficult.

Now for Smith and her neighbors, when the Cedarville VFD is not staffed, it makes the closest emergency service go from five minutes away to over 15 minutes away.

"We have elderly people in the area, and people with babies and young children. For medical emergency purposes, we need our phones," said Smith.

Frontier Communications staff released a statement about the outage.



"Frontier crews responded promptly after a recent rainstorm caused significant damage to telephone poles and cables that serve area customers and are located in a hard-to-access site. We must take into account safety conditions and also include time to procure and deliver necessary materials. We expect the work to be completed and services restored within the next few days. We regret any inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their patience as crews complete the work and restore service."



But customers will continue making their voices heard.

