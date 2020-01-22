Eli Manning announces retirement from NFL after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons, according to a tweet from his team.

The 39-year-old New Orleans native and Newman High School alumnus only started four games in the 2019 season. Manning was the Giants’ starter for most his first 15 years in the league.

Manning was benched in Week 3 in favor of of first-round draft pick and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

In his last game as a Giant, Manning snapped the Giants’ nine-game losing streak by beating the Miami Dolphins 38-20 on Dec. 15, 2019.

Manning spent his entire NFL career with the Giants.

Manning won two Super Bowls with the Giants, both of which were victories over the New England Patriots.

Perhaps one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history was the “Helmet Catch,” when wide receiver David Tyree caught a critical pass from Manning in Super Bowl XLII.

Manning is scheduled to speak at a news conference about his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.