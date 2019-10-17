Elkins City Council propose 21% rise in sewage rates

Elkins City Council meets Thursday evening and on the agenda is Ordinance 266. This ordinance will increase sewer rates by 21% for residential and commercial users.

According to the ordinance, residential users will see rates rise by $6.66 a month.

This increase comes as an effort to afford the second phase of the city's $4 million sewer and drainage project.

"Phase two is storm water separation and it will be in South Elkins. We are trying to get as much water as we can out of the sewer system," said Bob Pingley, Operations Manager for Elkins.

Pingley says this project will ease how much water stays on the streets after storms, an issue that plagued Elkins this past summer.

Speaking with Elkins residents and business owners, they generally say work does need to be done on the drainage systems, but it should not be the primary concern of the council.

"It would be a good investment, but there are other issues that need to be taken care of by our city council as well," said Charlene Evans, a business owner in Elkins.

City Council will hold its first reading of the ordinance on October 17th at 7 p.m.. A public forum and the second reading are scheduled for November 7th at 7p.m. during the next city council meeting.