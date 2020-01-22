Elkins City Councilmembers move forward with "doughnut hole" annexation

Elkins City Councilmembers pass three ordinances annexing three properties on the Northwest side of town.

Officials call these properties "doughnut holes" because they are gaps surrounded by Elkins city limits.

"The perspective of counsel is that its a matter of fairness. Every other property around them are subject to the additional levy on property tax," said Jessica Sutton, the Elkins City Clerk.

Tygart Valley Apartments, the IBEX global building and an old Texaco station will be annexed, along with a stretch of Harrison Avenue.

"All we did with this section is go down the Harrison avenue just a little bit further. I think it was maybe 800-feet or so." said Sutton.

The annexation of Harrison Avenue concerns business owners that line the street, believing they will be annexed along with the road.

One business owner goes as far as creating a petition with 20 signatures so far against the annexation. He declined an interview with 5 News but said the annexation will lead to his business facing over $100 more in taxes monthly.

City officials say the plan is to only annex the road not the businesses along Harrison Avenue.

Concerns are also raised on future annexations.

"They have certainly looked at different areas. We held some meetings probably about a year, year and a half ago, when they were considering some properties along North Randolph Avenue. They have also looked at the Beverly Pike, or the 5-Lane as its normally called," explained Sutton.

Council members approved the three ordinances last week and will send them to Randolph County Commission for a public forum and vote soon.

Sutton said the annexed property owners will not have to change any of their utility services, but now Elkins Police will have jurisdiction.