Elkins City Counsel approves resolution to join Mon Forest Towns Partnership

The Elkins City Council approves Resolution 1297 Thursday evening, accepting a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Monongahela National Forest. The memorandum outlined conditions for the city to join the Mon Forest Towns Partnership.

Elkins is the fifth city/town to sign a MoU with the Mon Forest Towns Partnership.

"Mon Forest Towns started about three years ago. It is an idea to engage gateway communities in and around the Monongahela National Forest," said Shawn Cochran, the supervisor of the Monongahela National Forest.

According to USDA documents, the partnership is aimed at diversifying economic development in rural communities that surround the forest, where USDA staff say industry and population sizes are dropping.

"It is a way for the forest service to connect with those communities and look at economic development around recreation opportunity," said Cochran.

According to reports by the Outdoor Industry of America, outdoor recreation brings in over $880-billion annually.

Elkins is the largest of the ten towns in the partnership. Cowen, Davis, Franklin, Marlinton, Parsons, Petersburg, Richwood, Thomas and White Sulphur Springs are also expected to join.

Representatives from each town will meet monthly as a board to guide tourism projects.

"Each town brings its own thing to the table. As far as the rec economies and opportunities," said Cochran.

Elkins-Randolph Tourism staff say the partnership is still in the early stages of development.

"Of the ten towns, five of them have signed off," said Cochran.