Elkins City Hall to close Tuesday

Elkins City Hall announced that they will be closed Tuesday.

According to a news release from Elkins City Hall, all non-essential employees are excused. Essential employees must still report for work.

During the day on Tuesday, officials say they will evaluate whether to reopen city hall to the public on Wednesday or to implement modified procedures to reduce risk of coronavirus transmission.

Residents can pay utility bills online or the drop box behind city hall, the news release states.

The closure is the result of a policy adopted by Elkins City Council several years ago, according to the news release. The policy was triggered by Governor Jim Justice's state of emergency declaration for the state.

"For a number of years, City of Elkins has had a policy of closing in response to a declaration of a countywide emergency," says Jessica Sutton, the Elkins city clerk. "This policy was clearly created with weather emergencies or perhaps catastrophic events in mind-situations when it both might not be possible for employees to travel to work safely and there might be difficulties calling them directly."

Sutton acknowledged that the policy needs revisiting.

"Obviously, this policy is not a good fit for the kind of situation we face with coronavirus and the governor's declaration," says Sutton. "It's easy to imagine that the governor's state of emergency might be in place for quite some time. One good thing is that it does give us the opportunity to carefully consider how we can keep employees and the public as safe as possible from coronavirus."

A spokesperson for Elkins City Hall says Thursday's council agenda includes an item to consider updates to the policy.

