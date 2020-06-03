Elkins DMV Regional Office to begin taking appointments

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicle announced that the Elkins Regional Office will start taking appointments.

Appointments can be made for services that must be accomplished in-person, including driver's license knowledge and skills testing, driver's license and identification card changes, out-of-state transfers, original ID card issuance, and salesperson testing, the DMV said in a news release.

The following locations are available for appointments:

Kanawha City / Charleston

Winfield

Elkins

Logan

Beckley

Charles Town / Kearneysville

Huntington

Moundsville

Fairmont

Flatwoods

Romney

Parkersburg

Customers may visit the DMV's website to make an appointment. They can also call 304-558-3938.

"We are excited to add two more regional offices into our appointment scheduling. We look forward to serving the citizens of West Virginia again in-person, but we also want to remind and encourage customers who can to use our online services and kiosks for those transactions that don't have to be done in-person," said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier.