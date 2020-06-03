Elkins DMV Regional Office to begin taking appointments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicle announced that the Elkins Regional Office will start taking appointments.
Appointments can be made for services that must be accomplished in-person, including driver's license knowledge and skills testing, driver's license and identification card changes, out-of-state transfers, original ID card issuance, and salesperson testing, the DMV said in a news release.
The following locations are available for appointments:
Kanawha City / Charleston
Winfield
Elkins
Logan
Beckley
Charles Town / Kearneysville
Huntington
Moundsville
Fairmont
Flatwoods
Romney
Parkersburg
Customers may visit the DMV's website to make an appointment. They can also call 304-558-3938.
"We are excited to add two more regional offices into our appointment scheduling. We look forward to serving the citizens of West Virginia again in-person, but we also want to remind and encourage customers who can to use our online services and kiosks for those transactions that don't have to be done in-person," said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier.