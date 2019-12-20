Elkins Inn and Suites donate to Randolph County Humane Society in remembrance of hotel cat

The season of giving is alive in animal shelters.

TJ the cat passed away two years ago, since then, hundreds of dollars worth of pet supplies have been donated to the Randolph County Humane Society in his honor.

"This community has a very big heart for animals and we are very grateful for that," said Tina Vial, the President of the Randolph County Humane Society.

The shelter has already seen plenty of donations this season.

"Dog and cat food both dry and wet. Bags of kitty litter, and toys, everybody loves to bring toys and blankets," said Vial.

Elkins Inn and Suites will be bringing plenty more through their donation drive. It all started with TJ the cat.

"He was an older cat, a little stand-offish (..) He ended up staying with us for years at the hotel, we would feed him nightly, bring him inside when it was cold took him to the vet, all that stuff," said Jason Tenney, a desk clerk at the hotel.

TJ died two years ago, in his honor, a donation drive for the Humane Society. The first year was a success.

"It was nuts, we had to make a couple of trips," said Tenney.

Donations end tonight. Monday, everything from the treats to the toys will be delivered to the humane society.

But even if you miss the chance to donate for TJ, the shelter will still accept any donations.

"We take donations every day. If no one happens to be at the door, you can leave it right outside the main door," said Vial.