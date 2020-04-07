Elkins Sanitation worker killed in off-duty accident over weekend

A sanitation worker for the City of Elkins was killed in an off-duty accident Saturday.

Byran Shockey was a loader for the Sanitation Department, according to a news release from the city. He worked for the department since 2015.

Shockey was a Cravensdale resident, according to the city. He was married with two adult daughters.

City officials say Shockey was helping a relative with a demolition project when he was killed.

“Mr. Shockey was killed when part of a masonry chimney he was demolishing fell on him,” said Bob Pingley, the operations manager for the City of Elkins. “He will be greatly missed.”

Sanitation Department Supervisor Terrill Roth says he remembered Shockey as an outdoorsman.

“He really enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially bear hunting,” said Roth. “He loved running his dogs.”

Roth says Shockey was a valued and dependable member of the department.

“He was a good guy to work with, always on time for his shift," Roth said. "He was friendly and liked to joke. We’ll all miss him.”