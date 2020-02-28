Elkins annexation plans limited by new state legislation

In February, Elkins City Councilmembers delivered the annexation plans for three properties to the Randolph County Commission.

"Right now, it stands that we have turned those papers over to our prosecuting attorney to make sure everything is in order," said David Kesling, the commission president.

As they review the bills, state lawmakers modify the annexation process. Senate Bill 209 limits officials from annexing property through small boundary adjustment unless there is no opposition.

"There has been so many business owners from that area worried about the outcome with this, would they be able to stay in business," said Kesling.

Business owners outside of the planned area have voiced resistance to the annexation plans as well.

"I can't say I am 100% against annexation. I am against the unfairness of it with the incoming [business and occupation] tax," said Jim Jackson, owner of Elkins Auto.

Jackson says that annexation will not put his business in jeopardy, but the tax will unjustly affect his profits.

Jackson says if his business were to be annexed he would be faced with the tax.

"If I sell you a $40,000 vehicle. The taxes on that, from the price of the vehicle, it would cost me $240,000 to sell you that vehicle," said Jackson.

He says auto dealerships are high price-low profit businesses. He says taxes like the B&O tax charge them more than the reasonable amount. He will not be affected by the doughnut hole annexation plans, but if city leaders continue with the annexation plans outlined in the five year plan, he will have to face the possibility of annexation.

Kesling says the doughnut annexation bill will not be on next week's commission agenda.

"We noticed [S.B. 209] has passed, waiting on the Governor's signature. We do not know the implementation date, it could be immediately, it could be 60, 90 days. Right now we are proceeding on with the current way the annexation rules are," said Kesling.

Elkins city officials chose not to comment on S.B. 209. 5 News reached out to Governor Justice's office for a timeline on when he will sign the bill, but did not receive a response.