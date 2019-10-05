Elkins hosts the 83rd Mountain State Forest Festival

Every year the town of Elkins holds the Mountain State Forest Festival. The festival's goal is to showcase the beauty of the state during the fall while encouraging and promoting community involvement.

One of the big events of the Forest Festival is the "Grand Feature Parade", and some local high school marching bands come to show support for their state

There are over a 100 events during the ten days of the festival including two parades, arts and crafts shows, live music, and lots of food.

One attendee says he doesn't live in the state anymore, so he looks forward to coming back each year to watch and enjoy the festival.

Many that attended say the festival allows them to come back to where they're from and see friends and family.

The festival wraps up Sunday, but next year's is already scheduled for September 26, 2020.

Find out more information at www.forestfestival.com/