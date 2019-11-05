Elkins man accused of stealing truck from area of loading dock at Ruby Memorial Hospital

An Elkins man was arrested after he allegedly stole a truck from the area of loading dock at Ruby Memorial Hospital Monday.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers received a report from the MECCA 911 Center that a white Ford F-150 was stolen from the area of the loading dock at Ruby Memorial Hospital just before 1:30 p.m.

Just before 1:40 p.m., officers saw the truck turning onto Richwood Avenue, the press release says. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver refused to stop and fled on foot from the truck near Richwood Avenue and Fortney Street.

Additional officers along with a K-9 unit responded to the area in order to locate and apprehend the suspect, according to the press release.

Officers found the suspect just before 2:30 p.m., the press release says.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Reginald Berry. He was charged with conspiracy and larceny of a motor vehicle.

A second suspect was observed fleeing the scene but is unidentified at the current time, according to the press release. He is described as a white male wearing blue jeans.

Police are attempting to obtain photo and video of the suspect for positive identification.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.