Elkins man indicted on drug and firearms charges

An Elkins man was indicted Tuesday on drug and firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 36-year-old Christopher Smith is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Smith, who was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having methamphetamine, heroin, a .380 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol and a .22 caliber rifle in January 2018 in Randolph County, according to Powell.

Smith faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each drug count and faces up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting Smith's case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office; and the Elkins Police Department investigated the case.