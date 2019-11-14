Elkins man sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for meth charge

An Elkins man was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 39-year-old Scott Hamrick pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019. Hamrick, also known as "Basic," admitted to conspiring with another to distribute methamphetamine in Randolph County in the spring of 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted Hamrick's case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, the Greater Harrison Drug &Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the West Virginia State Police, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Buckhannon Police Department, and the Weston Police Department investigated the case.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF), which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.