Elkins new Chief of Police joins Mayor Broughton in his outdoor office

On his first Monday as Chief of Police for the City of Elkins, Travis Bennett joined Mayor Broughton in his weekly outdoor office.

The second office is a tradition every Monday outside of the Elkins City Hall

From noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Chief Bennett and Mayor Broughton met with any Elkins resident who stopped by.

In that hour they heard concerns about the police, concerns about the city and congratulations from several residents.

Chief Bennett says he is ready and excited to take over as Chief of Police.

"I'm excited. I'm real excited right now. There's a lot of things I want to do for the department, for the city. A lot of changes are going to be made that the public will be able to see here soon. So, I'm just real excited to get to work and get going with things right now," said Chief Bennett.

