Elkins officials consider options with excess water project funds

Two years after the Elkins water plant opened, city officials ponder how they will use the excess project funds.

Elkins City Council voted unanimously to send the Operation's departments proposed plans to the USDA for approval.

"Basically that project came in a little under that overall loan package's budget. So, that money is available from one of the lendors, USDA, to be used for other water projects," said Sutton Stokes, the external relations specialist for the City of Elkins.

Officials have heard residents' suggestions, but the USDA has set guidelines for how they can use the money.

"This money can only be used for water projects, it can not be used for sewer rates or to hire a new police officer," said Stokes.

Operations staff prepared a project proposal for the USDA. Several of the projects involve repairing and replacing the old infrastructure. The list includes:

• Replace water meters - $1.2 million.

• Repair the flood control levee - $300,000

• Improve the water plant access road - $50,000

• Replace the Water Department's aging backhoe with a new excavator - $140,000

• Purchase a valve exerciser for the Water Department - $100,000

• Stock spare parts for the water plant - $100,000

The other option for officials is to turn the money back to the USDA, reducing the loan term, which is set to elapse in the 2050's.

"Right now, it is a great opportunity to for these really important projects, which otherwise would have to get another loan for," said Stokes.

The proposed plans would not increase tax rates if approved by the USDA.

Elkins officials are not the only ones in our area trying to improve their systems.

"We have the second oldest water system in Barbour County," said William Poling, the chairman of the Chestnut Ridge PSD.

He says staff applied for a $5.3 million grant and loan to fund upgrades to the PSD's water system. The district has struggled with water loss and the money will improvements to leak detection.

The IJDC currently lists the PSD's application as in the preliminary phase. Meanwhile, Elkins city council members voted unanimously to move forward with the outlined project plans for the excess money. The application will need to be approved by the USDA before officials can use the funds.