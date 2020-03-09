Elkins organizers look forward to Spring events

As the sun warms up Elkins, organizers prepare for Spring.

The City of Elkins will host several events throughout the year including the Forest Festival and First Fridays.

"It is a beautiful day today and we are so excited for this summer. We have a lot of music, downtown promotions and music planned," said Madalyn Humphrey, the executive director of Elkins Main Street.

Residents are all too familiar with how common events are in the city.

"Not only is it good for the vitality of our community. But it is good for the overall atmosphere and the feeling that everyone gets just to have people roaming around. It makes us unique," said Humphrey.

That uniqueness draws visitors into the city. But the goal is to have them stay.

"How do you get your day trip visitor to become an overnight visitor. How do you get your overnight visitor to become a two-night visitor," said Sutton Stokes, external relations specialist for the City of Elkins.

When visitors are encouraged to stay overnight, the city draws in revenue from the hotel-motel tax. Stokes estimated they bring in around $200,000 a year.

That money is split in half. One pot goes to the tourism and visitor bureau while the other goes to the City of Elkins.

"Elkins City Council has dedicated that remaining 50% entirely to our parks," said Sutton.

Elkins and Randolph County leaders have put an emphasis lately on projects that will bring visitors in.

"Tourism is really vital to Elkins. We are happy, the more of it we see," said Sutton.

The next event on the docket in Elkins is the bonfire to welcome Spring on March 18th.

"It is an opportunity for the community to come together and sit around a large fire where we burn the Christmas trees as a celebration of winter and a celebration going into Spring," said Humphrey.

That event is free to the public.