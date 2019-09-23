Elkins passes street vendor ordinance

In Elkins, there is pride in the variety of food offered, however, a new ordinance on food vendors has some business owners concerned.

The ordinance was passed just weeks before the kick of the Forest Festival in Elkins.

Ordinance 264 passed Elkins City Council Thursday; defining street vendors, imposing regulations and hours and setting penalties.

City Clerk Jessica Sutton says these regulations were a long time coming.

"Every summer I would get a phone call from someone that says either, am I allowed to do this, I have a food truck and I would like to bring it into town, or I would receive a call as a complaint saying this person is parked out front of my business and they are selling food. Are they allowed to be there? Every time I looked to our city code to help answer those questions, it was always difficult. It was vague. There wasn't anything that specifically addressed it," said Sutton.

So, Sutton brought this up to the rules and ordinance committee earlier this year.

The ordinance contains regulations such as keeping a ten foot area around the vendor clear of litter or debris, hours of operation between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. and a restriction from any vendors on Davis Avenue between Fifth and Second Street.

Sutton hopes by laying out a clearly defined ordinance for vendors, it will bring in businesses.

"We would love to see that. That is part of the reason we wanted to do it, is encouragement. It would be wonderful to have someone come in and organize a food truck festival," said Sutton.

Welcoming more food trucks is one thing Elkins residents would love to see.

"I think it's great. I lived in Texas for a while, so that was a big thing down there. Food trucks were everywhere. So it was always fun to see the different options that you had. They were around every corner. There were just all kinds of different types of food and people. So I think it would be kind of cool in a little place like this," said Holly Elbon, an Elkins resident.