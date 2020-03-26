UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting Elkins Police officer, Police Chief says

UPDATE 03/27/2020 @ 9:45 a.m.

A man was arrested after a police officer was shot Thursday night, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

Bennett said officers responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle around 7:30 p.m. in the alley connecting First and Second streets, behind the Jennings Randolph Federal Building..

Police ordered Jerry Lee Isner II to stop and put the rifle on the ground, Bennett said. When Isner didn't listen, officers deployed a taser in an attempt to control him.

Isner then open fired, hitting Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre twice, according to Bennett Officers were unable to return fire due to the proximity of bystanders.

Officers provided medical attention to Senior Patrolman Sayre on scene until Randolph County EMS arrived, Bennett said.

Bennett says Sayre is in good condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

""I would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this incident: West Virginia State Police, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. ATF, Randolph County EMS, Elkins Fire Department, and HealthNet AeroMedical Services," Bennett said. "I would also like to thank the citizens of Elkins for the outpouring of support for Senior Patrolman Sayre and the Elkins Police Department."

Isner has been charged with attempted first degree murder and malicious assault on a police officer. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $250,000.

UPDATE 03/26/20 @ 9 p.m.

An Elkins police officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Thursday night.

Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre, 25, was trying to make an arrest at around 7:30 p.m., according to External Affairs Specialist Sutton Stokes.

He was flown to a Morgantown hospital.

A person was arrested in connection to the shooting, Stokes said.

Sayre has served with the Elkins Police Department since 2015.

ORIGINAL STORY

An Elkins police officer was shot Thursday night, according to External Affairs Specialist, Sutton Stokes.

Additional information wasn't immediately available, including the officers condition.

This is a developing story, we will pass along updates as they are released.